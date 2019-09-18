Parks and Rec urges parks and trail users to be careful with their cars

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 30 2017 May 30, 2017 Tuesday, May 30, 2017 7:25:00 PM CDT May 30, 2017 in News
By: Carolina Brigagao, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Car break-ins and other vehicle-related crimes are becoming more common in the parking lots of Columbia parks and trails. They doubled between 2014 and 2016.

"A lot of the crimes we have don't really involve the trail, but it involves the parking lot where people leave their valuables laying out on their car," said Michael Griggs director of Columbia Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreations Planner Janet Godon said there is no specific reason why larcenies have gone up, but there has been an increase in the number of people using the parks and trails around town. 

In 2011, 30 larcenies for motor vehicles were reported at park and trails parking lots. The numbers decreased from 2011 to 2014 by more then half. The numbers have gone back up since then, finishing at 31 larcenies reported in 2016.

The majority of the larcenies committed from 2011 to April this year happened at Clary-Shy Community Park at the Activity Recreation Center and Cosmo Park, which had 23 in the past 6 years. 

Godon said she avoids taking personal items and leaving them in her car when she goes for a run in a trail.

"I personally plan ahead. If I know I am going to the trails to exercise. I don't take anything with me except for my drivers license," she said. "If you don't have that luxury of planning ahead, and you do have your wallet or your purse with you, then lock it in your trunk, or at least hide it, shove it under your seat or put something over it. Just don't leave it laying open in the seat of your car for someone to see." 

The Department of Parks and Recreation asks people to enjoy the city's parks and trails safely by following these guidelines: 

  • Inform people where your going and the time
  • Be familiar with the trail before going by yourself
  • Take your phone
  • Go with someone
  • If listening to music, keep one ear bud off your ear, so you can hear people trying to pases you on trails

 

"First thing is to make yourself more familiar with the trail or park that you are going to, and that will happen by going there more often, calling somebody to go with you on walks," Godon said.

"The advice I give to my daughter is to go on trails that are heavily used, which most of our trails are heavily used, and of course, always going with a buddy is your best bet," she said.

Griggs said the tip about ear buds is especially important while bilking, running or walking. 

"If you love listening to music, and you put both ear buds, it becomes dangerous because, if I am riding my bike, coming up behind you, I like to shout out an warning," he said. "If you got ear buds in and music blaring, you can't hear me and if you step up in front of me and I am ridding my bike, we will have a collision."

Taking a cellphone while on a trail is a good idea since the department is not investing on future 911 phone booths. 

"With everybody having cellphones, and things like that, it's something we don't usually plan for on future trails. Maybe, only at a trail head in the parking lot."

Despite all the precautions, Parks and Rec says the parks and trails in Columbia are safe and often have a lot of traffic.

"I see people in some of our trails at all hours. I sometimes ride home late at night and I see runners up using the light of their cellphones to alert cyclists," Godon said. 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in a... More >>
28 minutes ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:02:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with rape charges. Jason Boley, 40,... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
COLUMBIA - Some new artwork is continuing to pop up and gain interest on the MU campus. So far,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:30:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
MOBERLY - A man with four active warrants was arrested Monday night. According to a press release from the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:17:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

An overview of renewable energy and their price trends
An overview of renewable energy and their price trends
We recently discussed fossil fuels . Now, let's get an overview of renewable energy. One stat for you, according... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:15:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in Climate

Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). You’ve probably heard about it a lot. It’s a fossil fuel, commonly released into the... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 6:15:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in Climate

New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
COLUMBIA - Teachers, students and parents at Blue Ridge Elementary School are getting used to new security measures. Over... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in elevators across MU's campus as a result of a widespread power outage Tuesday... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:26:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
CAMDENTON - Police are investigating after a Walmart employee found a man dead in a car in the parking lot... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:08:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Residents are asking for road improvements after a driver hit and killed a 17-year-old girl on Clark Lane... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water flowing down the lower Missouri River this year is approaching the... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:39:47 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
COLUMBIA -MU's football attendance is showing signs of revival, following years of steady decline. The Tigers' average home attendance... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Mother and local group demand action from Columbia Public Schools
Mother and local group demand action from Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - Parents of Columbia Public School students are demanding a change to the way they treat students with special... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
(CNN) -- Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:06:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Autopsies scheduled for four-year-old boy and family friend found dead
Autopsies scheduled for four-year-old boy and family friend found dead
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping two county agencies with a death investigation Tuesday. Troop F,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:28:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

CPS to keep resource officers for another month
CPS to keep resource officers for another month
COLUMBIA - School Resource Officers (SROs) will be staying in Columbia Public Schools for at least another month. The Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:22:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify victim in Clark Lane pedestrian crash
UPDATE: Police identify victim in Clark Lane pedestrian crash
COLUMBIA - A seventeen-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while walking on Clark Lane late Monday night.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 11:20:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News

Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
Woman faces charges after crashing truck into apartment building
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman face charges of domestic assault, property damage and driving while intoxicated after investigators said she... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 16 2019 Sep 16, 2019 Monday, September 16, 2019 10:11:00 PM CDT September 16, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 92°
4pm 91°