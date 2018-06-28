Parks Ousts Incumbent Officer to Become ESL's mayor

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EAST ST. LOUIS (AP) - East St. Louis has a new mayor. Former city manager Alvin Parks Junior Wenesday defeated Carl Officer, apparently by fewer than three dozen votes. More than 7,000 votes were cast in the city of about 30,000. Officer had been mayor since 2003, as well as from 1979 to 1991. During the campaign, he faced claims that he failed to deliver on his pledges of 2003. The city continues to struggle with crumbling infrastructure, extreme poverty and open drug dealing. East St. Louis' former police chief, a councilman and the head of the housing department all went to prison in 2005 after a sweeping federal investigation.