Parkside Mulch to Close for Improvements

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Parkside Mulch will close Thursday for improvement for the next six weeks.

During that time, customers can take their items to the Capen Park Mulch site or to the city landfill. The Parkside Mulch site will undergo improvements including storm water management, fencing and surface improvements. Both Capen and landfill sites are open from dawn to dusk. They only accept leaves, grass clippings, brush and limbs up to 10 feet in length.