Parlor Operator Accused of Camera in Bathroom

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A tattoo parlor operator in the eastern Missouri town of Wentzville is facing charges for allegedly videotaping in the women's restroom.

KMOV-TV reports that an employee of the Full Moon Tattoo Studio called police Wednesday to say she saw a camera in the restroom and confronted the operator, Bruce Hymes. Authorities say the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes unit was able to find evidence that included several videos of women and girls.

Hymes is charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence. He did not yet have an attorney.