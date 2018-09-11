Parra Highlights Owls Win Over Benedictine University

SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The William Woods University men's soccer team stretched its winning streak to six games on Tuesday night as they downed American Midwest Conference newcomers Benedictine University at Springfield 8-2. Joao Paulo Parra picked up a goal and added three assists on the night, with Marcelo Carreiro adding two goals as well.

WWU found itself chasing the game in the 10th minute, as the Bulldogs were able to open the scoring. Nathaniel Langfelder was able to put the ball past Dillon Snyder, off a combination from Alex Larsen and Matt Oberneufemann.

The Owls responded quickly, with Luca Stroeter finding Carreiro for the equalizer in the 14th minute.

Alan Matthew put WWU in front in the 21st minute with a well-placed finish off a Parra corner kick. Parra would tally the eventual game-winner in the 22nd minute, converting a free kick.

Stroeter pushed WWU's margin to three in the 25th minute with an unassisted goal, and Ryan Mann gave the Owls a 5-1 lead at halfime with a 40th-minute strike, his sixth of the season.

Matthew added an assist on WWU's sixth goal, as the Glaswegian found Carrerio on a quick counterattack after a Bulldog corner.

The hosts were able to pull one back in the 69th minute, as Pablo Lazo converted a penalty kick, but it would be scant consolation as the Owls answered in the 76th minute and added an eighth goal in the 90th minute.

Snyder recorded two saves in the 73:48 of work, giving way to Igor Dos Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil) for the final 16:12 of the match. The Owls posted a 20-6 edge in shots on goal with an overall margin of 39-12 in the match.

William Woods returns to Firley Field for a brief homestand, hosting Ottawa University on Saturday to kickoff a two-game stint. The match, presented by Joe Machens Dealerships, is set for a 4 p.m. start.