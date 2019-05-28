Parson activates Missouri National Guard in response to tornado, floods

Monday, May 27 2019
By: Sydney Moran, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard in response to damaging tornadoes and flooding. He signed an executive order Monday.

“Missouri has been battling historic flooding since March, which is depleting local resources, and now flooding conditions in many parts of the state are only getting worse," he said in a news release.

Parson said tornados and severe storms have been affecting communities from Carl Junction to Jefferson City, "further challenging civilian resources.

"The Guard has demonstrated its capabilities in response to natural disasters across Missouri, and I know they’ll make a difference at this critical time,” he said.

Guard units will be sent to Chariton County for sandbagging to reinforce a stressed levee near Brunswick. The Guard will also be staging and utilizing high-water vehicles to support flood response operations in Jefferson City.

Parson urged Missourians to continue to pay close attention to the weather and be prepared to take protective action. His news release said additional severe storms are possible for parts of Missouri on Monday and there is an elevated risk of potentially damaging severe storms for much of the state on Tuesday.

