Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board

8 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2020 Jan 27, 2020 Monday, January 27, 2020 11:36:00 PM CST January 27, 2020 in News
By: Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday named a new State Board of Education appointee who was among local leaders tasked with helping a once failing school district regain its footing.

Parson’s pick, Edward Jones Investments division leader Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge, is set to replace longtime board member Mike Jones. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Jones’ term on the state board expired in 2018, although he has continued to serve pending the appointment of a replacement.

Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on the Normandy Schools Collaborative’s governing board, a state-appointed board responsible for running the school system after it lost accreditation in 2012. The suburban St. Louis district now has provisional accreditation.

“That experience makes Pamela such a valuable addition to our State Board of Education,” Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in a statement. “We are so looking forward to the insight she will bring to our discussions.”

