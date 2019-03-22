Parson declares state of emergency in response to flooding

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to widespread flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

The flooding, caused by excessive release from upstream reservoirs and snow melt, prompted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to close a stretch of Highway 94 near Portland Monday through Wednesday morning.

The governor's office cited numerous levee breaks and MSHP's rescue of four people from homes and three others from a boat Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service expects the Missouri River to crest at 30.1 feet in St. Joseph on Friday, the second-highest level in history.

Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.

Parson, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Kansas City, and other state officials will survey areas of Atchison, Buchanan and Holt counties Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, will be briefed by Holt County officials on Friday before touring areas heavily-damaged by floodwaters.