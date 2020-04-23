Parson grants clemency to Columbia businessman

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson granted clemency to local businessman Dimetrious Woods.

In 2007, a judge sentenced Woods to 25 years in prison for a non-violent drug offense, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. At the time, Missouri state law allowed for a 'no parole provision', which meant that repeat drug offenders could be sentenced without the possibility of parole.

In 2017, a repeal of that law went into effect. Although he had already served 10 years of his sentence, Woods saw it as an opportunity to change his situation.

"I spent my days [in prison] combing through books," Woods said in previous KOMU 8 reporting. "I was on telephone calls day in and day out talking to lawyers and making that my focus. I made that my new life -- to get my life."

A circuit court ordered the repeal of the statute to be retroactively applied to Woods, and in March 2018, a parole board granted him release.

During his release, Woods demonstrated himself to be a contributing member of society as a business owner and father, Parson said. As a result, Parson commuted the remainder of the time Woods was to spend in prison to house arrest.

Woods is the first and only person to have been released from prison due to the repeal of the 'no parole' provision, according to previous reporting.

“This was an act of mercy for a man that had changed his life,” Parson said. "Placing him on house arrest was the right choice under these unusual circumstances."

Woods legal team had filed multiple applications asking Gov. Parson for clemency leading up to this.