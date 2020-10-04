Parson holds first press briefing after testing positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson held a press briefing Wednesday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19.

Parson said the state purchased four saliva testing machines that were developed at Washington University in St. Louis.

One of the four machines will be coming to mid-Missouri. The machine provides 24-hour result turnaround for COVID-19.

The governor also mentioned progress on a vaccine.

He said Missouri was awarded $3.2 million from the CDC for planning and implementation, and a multi-agency support team has worked on a distribution plan since the end of August.

The governor also mentioned that while he was lucky he recovered from the virus, more testing is vital to protect vulnerable populations.

Gov. Parson said he and his wife will both remain isolated through the remainder of this week and plan to return to work on Monday.