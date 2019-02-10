Parson hosts roundtable on Fast Track workforce program

2 days 14 hours 46 minutes ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 6:20:00 PM CST February 07, 2019 in News
By: Edan Goldfarb, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson met with community leaders Thursday to talk about the Fast Track Workforce Development Program introduced in his State of the State address last month.

"This afternoon's roundtable was a great opportunity to hear from various stakeholders who see everyday how this program will benefit Missourians," Parson said.  

The Fast Track program is a $22.2 million incentive meant to cover tuition for more than 16,000 adult students with a household income of less than $80,000. 

Minor changes were made to the eligibility requirements early February.

Parson said he doesn't expect pushback on any more elements, but he is open to lawmakers "doing their jobs and figuring out what this final product's going to be like." 

Parson said one pending issue is how jobs will be defined as "high demand," which is one tenant of the initiative.

Parson said "the first time that the business community, education community and government are really focused on what are the jobs of tomorrow, what are the demands 10 years down the road."

More News

Grid
List

Chocolate crawl gives visitors a taste of Rocheport
Chocolate crawl gives visitors a taste of Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - The Rocheport Chocolate Crawl on Saturday allowed visitors to sample sweets and experience the town ahead of Valentine’s... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 7:10:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
Columbia Public Works prepares for winter weather
COLUMIBA - Columbia Public Works scheduled a 15-person plow crew to report at 3 a.m. Sunday. The crew will... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 6:51:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Columbia game expo draws hundreds
Columbia game expo draws hundreds
COLUMBIA - More than 300 gamers came to test their skills Saturday at the first ever COMO Game Expo at... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
MU Office of Research hosts first ever Young Scientists Expo
COLUMBIA - Families lined up outside of Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union on Saturday to attend the very first Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 5:53:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
Mizzou collapses, falls to Texas A&M
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Mizzou Arena 68-59. Mizzou led... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in Sports

One dead after Audrain County house fire
One dead after Audrain County house fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A 64-year-old woman died in a house fire Saturday morning, according to the Little Dixie Fire Protection... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Youth volunteers fight hunger
Youth volunteers fight hunger
COLUMBIA - Children advocates tackled child hunger through the Kids Helping Kids program on Saturday. The program was started... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 3:44:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Local fitness group brings light to cancer awareness
Local fitness group brings light to cancer awareness
COLUMBIA - More than 700 people started their Saturday by exercising at the 8th annual Fitness for a Cure event... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 3:38:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Missouri bill would ban drone use near state prisons
Missouri bill would ban drone use near state prisons
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are expected to consider legislation to restrict the use of drones near state... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 2:56:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Church offers free seminar on money management
Church offers free seminar on money management
COLUMBIA – Shiloh Christian Worship Center held a free money management seminar for church and community members Saturday morning. ... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 2:36:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

National child abuse hotline to study text line in Missouri
National child abuse hotline to study text line in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The country's top child abuse hotline is looking to Missouri for help determining how efficiently... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 1:41:00 PM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Board of trustees fires Lindenwood University president
Board of trustees fires Lindenwood University president
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Michael Shonrock has been fired as president of Lindenwood University's flagship campus in suburban St.... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 10:07:00 AM CST February 09, 2019 in News

2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
WASHINGTON (AP) — A second woman accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault Friday, saying the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 Saturday, February 09, 2019 7:11:00 AM CST February 09, 2019 in News

Columbia Police investigate unsubstantiated Moser's bomb threat
Columbia Police investigate unsubstantiated Moser's bomb threat
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police said a bomb threat at Moser's Foods on Keene Street Friday evening was a false. Officers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 10:24:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Fire causes $35,000 in damage to Fulton apartment
Fire causes $35,000 in damage to Fulton apartment
FULTON- A fire at a Fulton apartment complex Friday caused $35,000 in damage, the Fulton Fire Department says. Crews... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 9:26:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News

'Night to Shine' creates unforgettable night for people with special needs
'Night to Shine' creates unforgettable night for people with special needs
JEFFERSON CITY — One night each year, the Tim Tebow Foundation brings people with special needs together for an unforgettable... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 7:46:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Man found guilty in fatal shooting of St. Louis officer
Man found guilty in fatal shooting of St. Louis officer
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Jurors have found a 20-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting a St. Louis County police officer.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 5:09:16 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News

Tree removal services clean up after ice storm
Tree removal services clean up after ice storm
COLUMBIA - Homeowners and local tree removal services are picking up the pieces after Thursday's ice storm caused trees to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 4:26:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
10am 30°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 35°