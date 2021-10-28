JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that he has issued an executive order to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"Let me be clear, we continue to encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated," Parson said in a press release. "We can support vaccination without supporting mandates. We are issuing this order to protect our system of government and the individual rights of Missourians to make their own health care decisions."
We have issued Executive Order 21-10 to protect the individual rights of Missourians against overreaching federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/iXJkiwjjWP— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) October 28, 2021
The executive order directs the following actions to oppose the Biden Administration's overreaching federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates:
- All agencies, boards, commissions, and other entities within the executive branch of state government are directed to cooperate fully and timely with the Attorney General of the State of Missouri in litigation on behalf of the State of Missouri against any federally imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate or requirement.
- No agency, board, commission, or other entity within the executive branch of state government shall compel any individual to receive the COVID-19 vaccine according to federal vaccine mandates if the individual objects for religious or medical reasons.
- No agency, board, commission, or other entity within the executive branch of state government shall penalize individuals or businesses for non-compliance with federally imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates if the individual objects for religious or medical reasons.
The order comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday he would file suit against the federal vaccine mandate by the end of the week. He called the mandate a "blatant and frightening federal overreach."
The vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employers with 100 plus workers will could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -close to two-thirds of the American workforce, according to CNN.