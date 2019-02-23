Parson one of seven newly appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson is one of seven newly appointed members to the Council of Governors by President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The council met for the first time Friday.

This morning we had the first of many meetings with the new Council of Governors. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for the appointment to help strengthen the partnership between federal & state governments. pic.twitter.com/2eliOfpjCn — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 22, 2019

The Council of Governors now has ten members. It is a bipartisan panel of U.S. governors that advise the U.S. on matters of national security, homeland security, disaster response and the National Guard.

Honored to be appointed by @POTUS serve on the Council of Governors to help build and strengthen the partnership between the federal and state governments. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/V7dShNDwGx — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 22, 2019

Gov. Parson said in a statement he appreciates the President for his appointment.

We look forward to finding solutions to better protect our nation from threats around the globe and to ensure effective response to natural disasters and emergencies at home,” Parson said in a statement.

“The Council has always been a critically important body, articulating governors’ positions and concerns on key issues such as the structure of the National Guard, coordination and unity of effort in cybersecurity and improving the response to and recovery from catastrophic disasters,” CEO and Executive Director of the National Governors Association Scott D. Pattison said in a press release.

Parson served for six years in the U.S. Army.

Maj. Gen. Steve Danner, the Adjutant General, said in the statement that he know's Parson will be an outstanding advocate for the Show Me State's Soldiers and Airmen.

“At home and abroad, Governor Parson knows how critical it is to have a trained and ready National Guard. No National Guard in the nation has a more credible, demonstrated track record for excellence than our Missouri National Guard," Danner said.

Parson and six other newly appointed governors will join current council members who are from Arkansas, Hawaii and Montana.