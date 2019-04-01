Parson orders agricultural assessment of flooding damage

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has asked the Missouri Farm Service Agency to assess the damage flooding has caused to agriculture in the state.

“Missouri agriculture is our state’s number one economic driver and we must do everything we can to ensure farmers and ranchers get the necessary help that is available,” he said. “I appreciate the ongoing efforts at every level in assisting those in need.”

The governor has also given authority to the Department of Natural Resources to suspend or completely stop any rules or regulations during the emergency flooding period and the recovery period that will follow.

“It's important that all state agencies continue to work together to help Missourians in flood impacted areas,” Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor and ensure we are delivering resources Missourians need most.”

In a signed executive order, the governor asked the department to use its discretion to "best serve the interests of the public health and safety."

The governor declared a state of emergency on March 21 in response to the widespread flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.