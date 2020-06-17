Parson reminds Missourians COVID-19 is still an issue

JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson reminded Missourians that although the state is reopening, the pandemic is still happening.

During his Wednesday press briefing, Parson said he is excited to see the economy rebound — but he also reminded Missourian's to continue following CDC guidelines.

Parson was joined by Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui.

Hui announced that starting July 5, those on unemployment who wish to receive benefits must perform work search activities like going to job fairs, doing interviews or working part-time.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said that although cases are popping up across the state, he is not expecting a second wave.

"I would not call it a second wave," Williams said. "I do worry about clusters and outbreaks and I do believe those will happen whether it's through travel or vulnerable populations."