Parson's Flood Recovery Working Group meets for first time

1 day 10 hours 1 minute ago Tuesday, August 27 2019 Aug 27, 2019 Tuesday, August 27, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT August 27, 2019 in News
By: Perri Stewart, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Flood victims from all over Missouri were able to speak with state leaders to get information about recovery efforts Tuesday.

The first Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group meeting was held at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building.

Governor Parson signed an executive order on July 18 to establish the group.

According to Parson, the new number for flooded farmland in the state is now at 1.2 million acres.

"The goal of this group will be to identify acres where attention is needed, the recovery of our flood protection infrastructure, especially in those levees and provide input on allocating state funding" he said.

One attendee said she is upset that the group did not discuss any specific action plans for small communities like hers.

"I'm just angry because this is for flood recovery, why can't we have been doing this for years" Susan Liley said.

Bill Jackson, from Agriservices, voiced his opinion to the Department of Natural Resources, he said he wants to see action faster.

"When we meet the next time, you guys have a recommendation. You know what all the obstacles are, tell us how to get around it so we can get something done," He said. 

Members of the group include representatives from the Departments of Natural Resources, economic development, transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agency.

The group plans to meet again in late September.

