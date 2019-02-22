Parson says lawmakers are 'grandstanding' on tax mistake

Thursday, February 21 2019
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state lawmakers are "grandstanding" by holding numerous hearings to discuss a tax refund problem caused by a mistake on state tax withholding tables.

Parson on Wednesday defended Revenue Director Joel Walters handling of the problem, which could cost thousands of Missouri taxpayers on their state income tax returns for 2018.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Parson noted that Walters has testified at 10 hearings so far about the issue. He says the revenue department has worked to fix the 15-year-old miscalculation on withholding tables, and Walters is focusing on solutions, rather than political grandstanding.

The miscalculation, which has been corrected, could sharply reduce or eliminate many people's state refunds.

Some lawmakers say the revenue department did a poor job of warning Missourians about the problem.

