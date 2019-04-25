Parson seeks disaster declaration following March floods

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is seeking a major disaster declaration in response to severe flooding in March.

Parson's office said Wednesday that the Republican governor is asking President Donald Trump for federal assistance for 13 counties in northwest and southeast Missouri: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.

Additional counties may be added later after still-high rivers recede and damage can be assessed.

A disaster declaration would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofits in the impacted counties to seek federal assistance for costs such as fixing damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

Parson also seeks individual assistance for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt and Platte counties, which would let victims get federal help for temporary housing and other flood-related costs.

