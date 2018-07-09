Parson signs budget bills

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to improve infrastructure, increase workforce development, curb opioid abuse, fully fund grades K-12 and stabilize higher education budgets.

“One of the biggest responsibilities the legislature holds every year is allocating our taxpayers’ hard-earned money responsibly and efficiently,” Parson. “We applaud the General Assembly for their efforts to fund critical functions of government including infrastructure, workforce development, and education funding.”

He said the budget will pay for the education foundation formula with a $99 million funding increase; raise state employee pay; and distribute $2.6 million to support faith-based initiatives aimed at curbing opioid abuse. The budget sets $70 million for key infrastructure and workforce development projects.

The governor also issued 21 partial vetoes totaling more than $12 million.