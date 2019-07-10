Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a house bill known as “Lyndon’s Law,” designed to make things safer for Missouri highway workers and emergency responders.

“Lyndon’s Law,” allows the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver's license of any driver who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone.

It's named for Lyndon Ebker, a 30-year employee of the Missouri Department of Transportation who was struck and killed in a Franklin County work zone by an inattentive motorist in 2016.

This legislative proposal was a priority for MoDOT and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.