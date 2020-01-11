Parson speaks about state's future, looks at 2019 successes

COLUMBIA – Ahead of the start of the 2020 Missouri Legislative Session, Gov. Parson shared his aspirations for Missouri’s future along with recapping the state’s many successes in 2019.

Parson spoke to community members at the Quarterly Membership Breakfast for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning.

He expressed his pride for several statewide accomplishments in 2019, citing record low unemployment rate of 3.1% and an increase in business investments reaching almost $5 billion. He attributed this to the convenience of Missouri’s central location in the country.

“We are in the perfect position for distribution centers and to get product all over the United States, and that’s something we've really been trying to capitalize on,” Parson said.

He also emphasized the state’s achievement of receiving federal funding to repair the Missouri River bridge, while acknowledging the need for increased infrastructure repair throughout the state.

Parson also shared several ways in which the state still has room for growth. He stated it is crucial for students to receive a greater understanding of the opportunities that are available to them in the workplace. Mitigating crime issues throughout Missouri is also a priority for Parson.

When it comes to Missouri’s continued success in the future, Parson said it depends on two crucial elements.

“It will all come down to workforce development and it'll come down to infrastructure. And you can't have one without the other.”

Parson’s speech had a recurring theme of statewide unity, which he believes will help Missouri thrive.

“Doesn’t matter where we live. Doesn’t matter whether we live in Columbia or not, something happens to Columbia it’s not good for Missouri. It impacts everyone in the state and we have to stay together on that.”