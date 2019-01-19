Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections and Governor Parson announced Friday a new plan to address staffing shortages and employee wages within the department.
“At the end of day this is the best thing that we believe for the state of Missouri," Parson said. "We believe it’s the best thing for the employees of the Department of Corrections, we believe it’s the best thing for the people that are incarcerated.”
If approved by the General Assembly, The department plans to combine two of its correctional facilities in the northwest region of the state.
Crossroads Correctional Center (CRCC) and Western Missouri Correctional Center (WMCC) will merge together with most of the CRCC employees moving to the WMCC.
CRCC employees also have the option of transferring to other correctional facilities across the state.
"A lot of the staff are very relieved," Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe said. "They're going to be in a much safer environment."
Department of Corrections employees will see the three percent pay increase that all state employees are receiving and an additional one percent pay increase every two years of continuous service.
“It gives my staff who are exhausted, who are stressed, who are working so much mandatory overtime, a well deserved pay increase,” Precythe said.
Currently, the Department of Corrections employees are among the lowest paid in the state.
The change will not require any employee layoffs and will not require any early releases of offenders.
The pay increase for employees was possible due to the reduction in inmate population the Department of Correction has experienced in the last few months, according to Precythe.
“More offenders are being given probation on the front end instead of being sent to prison immediately," Precythe said.
The department feels that it will be able to sustain the new level of inmate population.
"We do not anticipate overcrowding," Precythe said. "We are comfortable with where we are or else we would've never brought this to the governor for his review."
The merge will give inmates better access to better programs, job training, education and recreation, according to Precythe.
Currently, the Department of Corrections has over 11,000 employees.
“This is a win-win for the state of Missouri,” Precythe said.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking a shutdown solution, President Donald Trump was expected to announce Saturday that in exchange for money... More >>
in
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — A solemn procession. A long salute. A chaplain's prayer. President Donald Trump... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Now that Missouri is entering the medical marijuana industry, two Democratic lawmakers from Kansas City want... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A 36-year-old woman who worked for a subcontractor at the Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence admitted... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One man is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday morning. According to an online crash... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing food assistance for furloughed federal workers through their food pantry. Food assistance is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of sexual misconduct for an incident in May 2018 now faces an additional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections and Governor Parson announced Friday a new plan to address staffing shortages... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced dead after a house fire Thursday night at 1203 Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri congressman has apologized for yelling "go back to Puerto Rico" at Democrats on the... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made against students at North Callaway... More >>
in
HILLSBORO (AP) — An eastern Missouri police chief has resigned and an officer has been terminated amid an investigation into... More >>
in
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a former Missouri high school coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton man Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries from around the county.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Across Mid-Missouri, MoDOT crews are making final preparations to ensure they are ready to take on this weekend’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department is preparing for the winter storm that is set to hit this weekend.... More >>
in