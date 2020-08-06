Parson talks back-to-school in Wednesday briefing

JEFFERSON CITY — Less than 24 hours after securing the Republican nomination for governor, Mike Parson gave a media briefing largely focused on the upcoming school year.

An update guideline for reopening schools was released on Monday that addresses many FAQs about the upcoming school year. The document was originally released on July 9.

"(It) now includes information on reactive strategies that Missouri schools should be prepared for reopening," said Gov. Parson.

Some of those include:

What to do if a student or staff is symptomatic at school

How to handle positive cases in school communities

How to best assist local health officials with contact identification and tracing

Parson said he met with K-12 school administrators and superintendents across the state earlier this week to discuss plans for the fall.

"One thing was a common thing: people are ready for kids to go back to school," he said.

He said they were able to talk through their different needs.

"It was encouraging to hear how they plan to safely resume teaching whether that be in person classes, virtual learning, or a combination of both," Parson said.

He emphasized the need to make decisions at the local level. He says it will be different for each district.

"The school administrators are doing a really great job trying to bring these kids back in a safe environment, and trying to protect the teachers and everyone," he said.

Parson also encouraged young people to take precautions against COVID-19 after "notable increases" in cases among the age group.

People aged 20-29 currently constitute 21% of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, he said.