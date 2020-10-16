Parson vs. Galloway: economic strategy

By: Caroline Reevie, KOMU 8 Reporter

MISSOURI - In last Friday's Gubernatorial Forum, Governor Mike Parson prided himself on Missouri being 12th in the United States for getting people back to work during the pandemic.

Missouri's unemployment rate is at 7 percent; this is .9 percent lower than the national average according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wednesday the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released the September unemployment rate of 4.9 percent. 

State Auditor and Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway believes to fully reopen the economy, Missouri needs to lower its COVID-19 cases and get out of the “red zone."

Aside from the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, Galloway’s plans for the Missouri economy is to not rely as much on large corporations. Gov. Parson’s economic strategy heavily relies on continuing to bring businesses to the state. 

During the debate, Parson referenced 1,200 jobs created in Benton, MO from Chewy.com opening a fulfillment center.

“We are 12th in the United States of America in getting people back to work. At the peak of this, 365,000 people that lost their jobs, over 200,000 of those people have went back to work," Parson said. 

Galloway believes the current governor has “left working families behind".

Galloway also would like to pass the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would provide applicants equal treatment in the workplace no matter their sexual orientation. This legislation was first introduced to Missouri in 1998 and has yet to pass. 

Missouri tax rates are lower than the national average. Both candidates stated in the debate that they do not have intentions to raise taxes for Missourians. 

Gov. Parson said we need to start looking to cut out wasteful fraud. Galloway claimed she has uncovered enough as state auditor to believe we do not need to raise our taxes.

