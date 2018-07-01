Part of Route 54 to Close for Storm Repairs

COLE COUNTY - Route 54 in Cole County between West Brazito Road and United Road will be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday.

During this time, utility crews will work to repair power lines in the area. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, which might create temporary delays.

For more information, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit MoDOT's website.