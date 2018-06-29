Part of Trail of Tears to be Hiking/Biking Trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Volunteers who are turning a section of the Trail of Tears in southwest Missouri into a hiking and biking trail promise to honor the memory of the thousands of American Indians who died on the trail in the 1830s.

The Ozark Greenways group is clearing an overgrown railroad bed in southwest Springfield to create the recreational trail by the end of the year.

Historians say about 4,500 Cherokee died when they were forced by the U.S. government to walk from their eastern lands to what is present-day Oklahoma. The Indians took several routes, with a northern route cutting across Greene County.

Officials with Ozark Greenways told The Springfield News-Leader they plan to install signs along the trail to explain its historic importance.