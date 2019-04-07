Participants dance their way to raising money at MizzouThon

COLUMBIA - Participants of MizzouThon, a dancing marathon on MU's campus, shouted "FTK," or "for the kids," throughout the day Saturday as they danced and raised money.

MizzouThon is an event where participants fundraise for University Women and Children's hospital's NICU by dancing for 13.1 hours.

"It is essentially celebration of life, a celebration of our 26 miracle kids," said Ryan Schnitker, director of MizzouThon Main Event.

Participants are part of a team. Many times Greek organizations or clubs join together.

This is the 11th year for MizzouThon and approximately 1,000 were signed up to participate.

"It is really magical to make relationships with these kids," said Nicole Newman, the organization's vice president of marketing.

MizzouThon's next event is a fashion show in Memorial Union on April 28.