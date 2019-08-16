Parties select candidates to fill vacancy in state House of Representatives

JEFFERSON CITY — Both major political parties have selected their respective candidates to run in the special election to fill the 50th District vacancy in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Republican State committeewoman Sara Walsh will represent the GOP in the August 8 election. Michela Skelton, chairwoman of the Missouri Democratic Party's Women's Caucus and former attorney for the Missouri Senate, will be the democratic candidate.

Walsh, 37, lives in Ashland with her husband and dog. She has a Bachelor's degree from Columbia College and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Missouri's Truman School of Public Affairs.

"My goal is to build on the accomplishments of State Representative Caleb Jones by fighting for the conservative values that are the hallmark of the hard working people of this district," Walsh said.

Skelton, 31, lives in unincorporated Boone County with her husband and their two children. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s in Political Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

"My campaign for State Representative is about standing up for all those left behind and creating an economy that works for all of us, not just the wealthiest few in our state,” Skelton said.

Both candidates will run to fill the vacancy created when State Representative Caleb Jones resigned to accept a position as Gov. Eric Greitens' deputy chief of staff. The 50th district encompasses parts of Boone, Cole, Cooper and Moniteau counties.