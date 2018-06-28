Partners in Education - MU Dorms

At the University of Missouri, that decision might be easier in the future because of new residence halls, like those going up at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.

Students who live in MU's old dorms often have to put up with no air conditioning and unwanted pests.

"It'd be nice if they controlled their bug problem," said Dane Altemueller. "There's roaches on the third floor, I happen to know that. It's pretty gross. I don't know. It's kind of ugly."

But, the Department of Residential Life says, students who move into the new dorms will have much better living conditions.

"They'll have much more control over the AC and heating than our current students do in most of our current residence halls," explained director Frankie Minor, "and they'll have the same technology: telephones, ethernet and wireless capabilities in all the public spaces."

Residential Life designed the new dorms. Now, construction crews are getting them ready for the 2006-2007 school year.

"I have, right now, in the neighborhood of 130 to 150 people on site," said Rick Mitchell, head of construction. "And I just took an average, and we've got somewhere in the neighborhood of 150,000 man-hours."

Residential Life says the new dorms will be ready for students to move into next fall.