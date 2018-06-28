Partners in Education - Pet Adoption

Some people think adopting a pet is a great holiday surprise, but experts say it's not.

"We require that people are ready for pets," says Jim Johnson, owner of Happy Tails Pet Adoption. "They've done the research and they know what they're getting into."

Research is a great idea, but not everyone does it. So, places like the Central Missouri Humane Society require an application process to make sure an adopter is ready for a pet. Johnson says the winter holidays are not a good time to bring home a pet.

"That's a horrible time of the year to have a pet because all the hustle and bustle and change your home and what's going on there," he explains. "It's just a horrible time to get a pet."

You can form your own opinion by going to the Central Missouri Humane Society or Happy Tails websites.