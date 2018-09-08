Partners in Education - Taking Down the Awnings

Since the 1960's, downtown Columbia has featured the awnings, but now they are being taken down .

"We'd be more successful if you had the streetscape without those heavy looking concrete awnings," Mayor Darwin Hindman said.

The Villager has been downtown for 10 years. When it came, the awnings had already been there for two decades. The current owner has been downtown for four years and has a strong opinion.

"The awnings tend to shade the stores and you can't see the storefront," Vern Kelsey said. "The storefront is really important because that's where you have your displays and can show what you're really about."

Shoppers have enjoyed the awnings for protecting them from the harsh Missouri weather. A shopper downtown gives the other side of the argument on why she likes the awnings.

"I think it'll affect shopping on bad weather days, at least for me," Michelle LeBlanc said. "I'm not going to want to come and get covered in snow and wet and icky."

People have strong opinions on why they like or dislike the awnings. One thing is for sure, the awnings will be coming down.