Partners in Education - Taking Down the Awnings

1 decade 3 years 2 months ago Thursday, December 22 2005 Dec 22, 2005 Thursday, December 22, 2005 8:23:41 PM CST December 22, 2005 in News
Since the 1960s, downtown Columbia has featured the awnings over Broadway storefronts, but now they're coming down.

"We'd be more successful if you had the streetscape without those heavy-looking, concrete awnings," said Mayor Darwin Hindman.

The Villager has been downtown for 10 years, when the awnings already were there for two decades. The current owner has been downtown for four years.

"The awnings tend to shade the stores and you can't see the storefront," Vern Kelsey said. "The storefront is really important because that's where you have your displays and can show what you're really about."

Shoppers appreciate the awnings' protection from Missouri's weather. 

"I think it'll affect shopping on bad weather days, at least for me," Michelle LeBlanc said. "I'm not going to want to come and get covered in snow and wet and icky."

Although people have strong opinions why they like or dislike the awnings, they're already in the process of coming down.

