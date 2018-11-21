Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri picks up collections at the Rock Bridge Hyvee in Columbia Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary donations for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, according to the organization's preliminary numbers Tuesday evening.

The event ran 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at different grocery stores across mid-Missouri including all Hy-Vee locations in Columbia, Schnucks and Lucky's. Walmart locations in Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly and Boonville also participated.

"For anybody who has contributed that dollar, a can of food, has worked on our behalf, has advocated on our behalf, has gone online to make a contribution, we are so incredibly grateful," executive director for the food bank, Lindsay Lopez, said.

The organization asked for non-perishable food donations like canned goods, rice and peanut butter. They also accepted cash donations, which Lopez said the group can stretch pretty far.

"With our purchasing power we can take $1 and turn that into $21 worth of groceries. We would never discourage people from making the contributions of food, but the truth is we can do so much more with the dollars that we bring in," Lopez said.

KOMU 8 served as one of the many partners in the annual event. You might have seen some familiar faces if you came by the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee Tuesday.

The food bank expects to have final collection totals Wednesday.

If you missed the event and still want to donate, head over to sharefoodbringhope.org.