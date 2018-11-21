Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank

3 hours 59 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:30:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 Anchor
The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri picks up collections at the Rock Bridge Hyvee in Columbia Tuesday night.

COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary donations for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, according to the organization's preliminary numbers Tuesday evening.

The event ran 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at different grocery stores across mid-Missouri including all Hy-Vee locations in Columbia, Schnucks and Lucky's. Walmart locations in Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly and Boonville also participated.

"For anybody who has contributed that dollar, a can of food, has worked on our behalf, has advocated on our behalf, has gone online to make a contribution, we are so incredibly grateful," executive director for the food bank, Lindsay Lopez, said.

The organization asked for non-perishable food donations like canned goods, rice and peanut butter. They also accepted cash donations, which Lopez said the group can stretch pretty far.

"With our purchasing power we can take $1 and turn that into $21 worth of groceries. We would never discourage people from making the contributions of food, but the truth is we can do so much more with the dollars that we bring in," Lopez said.

KOMU 8 served as one of the many partners in the annual event. You might have seen some familiar faces if you came by the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee Tuesday. 

The food bank expects to have final collection totals Wednesday. 

If you missed the event and still want to donate, head over to sharefoodbringhope.org.

More News

Grid
List

Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:30:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests
Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large investigation on November 11 and 12 by the United... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:31:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes announced his resignation Tuesday morning and it has caused a lot of reactions from... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
WASHINGTON DC - Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert for consumers to avoid... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:19:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson revises Greitens' ethics order
Missouri Gov. Parson revises Greitens' ethics order
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is renewing a lobbying ban for members of his office. Parson... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 5:46:59 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Vandeven named education commissioner again
Vandeven named education commissioner again
JEFFERSON CITY - Margie Vandeven will be reinstated as the education commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:49:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Capital City High School administrators announced
Capital City High School administrators announced
JEFFERSON CITY - On Tuesday afternoon Jefferson City Public Schools announced new administrative staffing appointments for Capital City High School... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:02:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Salvadorans worry about end of Temporary Protected Status
Salvadorans worry about end of Temporary Protected Status
MARSHALL – One Salvadoran family in mid-Missouri could be split up with the end of what is called TPS or... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 3:56:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: victim in deadly Camden County shooting identified
UPDATE: victim in deadly Camden County shooting identified
CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in Monday's early morning homicide as Derek Ray Harrelson, 34,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 3:38:21 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Nifong expansion approved
Nifong expansion approved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a $12 million improvement project on Nifong Boulevard at Monday's meeting. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to cellphone tracking charges
Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to cellphone tracking charges
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The sheriff of a rural southeast Missouri county pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges for using... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 2:27:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Mike Matthes resigning as Columbia city manager
Mike Matthes resigning as Columbia city manager
COLUMBIA - Mike Matthes will resign as city manager, effective Wednesday, the City of Columbia announced in a press release.... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:32:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Margie Vandeven rehired as state education commissioner
Margie Vandeven rehired as state education commissioner
JEFFERSON CITY - The State Board of Education announced Tuesday that Margie Vandeven will return to her role as commissioner... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 12:44:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Man sentenced for role in downtown Columbia robbery
Man sentenced for role in downtown Columbia robbery
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a man to seven years in prison for his role in a robbery in April.... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 12:19:32 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Jefferson City
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:12:00 AM CST November 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Police identify victim in Monday homicide
UPDATE: Police identify victim in Monday homicide
JEFFERSON CITY - Police identified the victim in Monday's deadly shooting as 19-year-old Nilez R. Nichols. Jefferson City Communications... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 10:43:00 AM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Benton County Sheriff's Deputy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
Benton County Sheriff's Deputy suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
WARREN - A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after he shot himself at a gun range Monday night. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 8:13:00 AM CST November 20, 2018 in Top Stories

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 33°
5am 33°
6am 32°
7am 32°