Partnership Against Hunger Feeds Thousands In Missouri

COLUMBIA - Tuesday kicked off the Partnership Against Hunger between the Food Bank for Missouri Central and Northeast Missouri and local Cumulus Broadcasting Radio Stations. This year marks the Partnership Against Hunger's tenth anniversary collecting food for the Columbia, Fulton, and Jefferson City communities.

David Lile, radio personality said he keeps helping because, "Its a days like today that makes a difference. It's the regular generosity,... you have to sit back an marvel at the kindness of the people."

Mike DeSantis, a worker at the Food Bank, described the event as, "The Food Drive of the Season, there is a great need and we are getting the tools to combate hunger."

On average the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri feeds betweeen 14,000 and 20,000 people a month. To increase donations, the Central Missouri Food Bank launched a Virtural Food Drive to add a little fun for technology loving donators. The site was created by a Food Bank in Dallas, but executive director of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, Peggy Kirkpatrick, said it's "humourous and exciting, and more relatable for the younger people". The site allows donators to virutally shop, and pick out what food they would like to donate.

No matter if the donation is in person or online, every dollar donated can provide enough food for 15 meals.