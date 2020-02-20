Partnership aims to equip Missourians with employment skills
FULTON - The State Technical College of Missouri is partnering with the Callaway Chamber of Commerce to provide the MoAMP program to the Callaway County workforce.
The MoAMP, Missouri Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Program, is designed to aid employers and employees who are underemployed or unemployed. With this program, Missourians are able to get the skills they need to get hired as a maintenance technician.
The program allows individuals to learn learn basic life skills, like employability skills, and advanced skills, like robotics and industrial wiring.
The U.S. Department of Labor granted State Tech $1.3 million dollars to help with workforce development issues in Missouri.
Callaway Chamber of Commerce's executive director Tamara Tateosian said workforce development issues aren't just an issue in Callaway County, but all across the nation.
"Right now, we are at a 2.1% unemployment rate in Callaway County," Tateosian said. "For example, we have more than 100 welding jobs open that we need to fill."
Alongside welding jobs, Tateosian said there are countless others to fill in Callaway County. She said with the workforce that is getting ready to graduate high school, she wants to make sure that they have the skill sets necessary if they aren't going to college.
"They can be gainfully employed and be a productive citizen of the community in which they live," she said.
State Tech's grant manager, Nancy Wiley, said the neat thing about the program is this is also a mobile learning center. MoAMP consists of 175 contact hours. The program is held in a 43-foot-long mobile trailer, with air conditioning and space to learn various manufacturing skills.
"We can bring class right to you," Wiley said. "Some individuals might not have transportation to get here to Fulton."
Wiley said the entire program is free and the partnership is great because there are many workforce openings to fill in Callaway County.
