Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate

23 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:55:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BRUNSWICK - Some residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes due to heavy flooding in the area, according to the Chariton County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said in a Facebook post that a "small number of citizens" are under a voluntary evacuation order. Officials are only advising those living south of Highway 24 from the western city limits to Polk Street to evacuate as of Sunday afternoon.

Information provided by the levee districts and corps of engineers has not warranted a mandatory evacuation of the area, the agency said.

Brunswick has been facing a rise in flood waters for the past few days. Residents who have lived there since the 1950s say the city is seeing some of the worst flooding since 1993.

Brunswick resident Jeanette Lewis said the flooding has progressed quickly.

"This water has gotten thigh level on me, if not a little higher," Lewis said. "It is devastating. People have had to completely uproot their lives and move from where they have lived for years now."

Lewis and her mom have lived in their home for one month. She said her basement is flooded and will get worse with more rain coming in.

Tommy Childress said he knew the rain and flooding was coming, but did not expect the flooding to be as high as it is.

"We got more water than we ever needed," Childress said. "We have lost most of our stuff in the basement. There is stuff down there that can never be replaced again."

Childress said he is unable to go to work with the flood waters as high as they are. He and Lewis said there needs to be help for residents involved in the flooding.

More News

Grid
List

Boil advisory in effect for part of Columbia
Boil advisory in effect for part of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A boil advisory is in effect for part of Columbia following a water main leak Monday. According... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in this year's NCAA College World Series Tournament. The decision was announced Monday as... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Columbia Memorial Day parade will be slightly different in 2019
Columbia Memorial Day parade will be slightly different in 2019
COLUMBIA - The annual Memorial Day parade through downtown will go on as scheduled, but under a different name. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:22:00 AM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Columbia prepares pools for summer, but lifeguards in short supply
Columbia prepares pools for summer, but lifeguards in short supply
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Parks and Rec department has started opening its pools for the summer, but there's still a big... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:18:00 AM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach
Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach
CHARITON COUNTY - The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is organizing sandbagging efforts in Brunswick Monday morning. Residents in need... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Jefferson City continues heavy duty clean up this Memorial Day weekend
Jefferson City continues heavy duty clean up this Memorial Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's capital city is still piled high with metal, pieces of houses, glass and vegetation after four... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in Top Stories

Volunteer firefighter back at his station after severe head injury
Volunteer firefighter back at his station after severe head injury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - After months of rehab work, volunteer firefighter Tim Hays is back at the North Callaway Fire Protection... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 4:22:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate
Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate
BRUNSWICK - Some residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes due to heavy flooding in the area, according... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:55:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
ROCHEPORT – Severe flooding is happening across mid-Missouri and in Rocheport the flooding is leaving a finacial impact on businesses.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:57:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Historic Eldon motel damaged by tornado days before planned re-opening
Historic Eldon motel damaged by tornado days before planned re-opening
ELDON - Married couple and business partners Jennifer and Jeremy Hart are counting their blessings after the historic motel they... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 4:33:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe
Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe
COLUMBIA - Twenty years after the Columbine High School shooting, many parents have only tepid confidence in school safety, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief
JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department released an official request for volunteers Saturday morning following Wednesday's EF-3 tornado.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:56:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Sen. Hawley tours damage, visits shelter in Eldon, Jefferson City
Sen. Hawley tours damage, visits shelter in Eldon, Jefferson City
ELDON - Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spent his Saturday touring the path of destruction Wednesday's tornadoes left behind. Hawley... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:39:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police arrest three accused of post-tornado looting
Jefferson City police arrest three accused of post-tornado looting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating two incidents of alleged looting involving three individuals Friday afternoon... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:18:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
Jefferson City faces flooding, tornado damage at the same time
JEFFERSON CITY - Neighbors in Jefferson City were already watching the Missouri River rise, but no one planned on an... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 11:42:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News

PHOTOS: Flood waters cover airport runways, fields, levee
PHOTOS: Flood waters cover airport runways, fields, levee
COLUMBIA - According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, water was over the runways at Jefferson City Airport in Callaway... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in Coverage From Callaway

Jefferson City homeowner shares plans for first repairs
Jefferson City homeowner shares plans for first repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - Insurance companies will inspect and process claims for damaged homes over the weekend. Wednesday night's tornado badly... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 6:48:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in Continuous News

Update: Man dies from injuries following I-70 crash
Update: Man dies from injuries following I-70 crash
COLUMBIA - A man involved in a car crash on I-70 May 16 has died from his injuries. William... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 Friday, May 24, 2019 6:31:00 PM CDT May 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
2pm 85°
3pm 86°
4pm 87°
5pm 87°