Parts of Centralia under boil water advisory
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The advisory is not city-wide and does not affect any other water systems.
The affected areas are:
- North Rollins Street from Highway 22 to Wigham Street
- All of Wigham Street
- The 700 block of North Allen to Green Gables
- All of Green Gables
- Fairgrounds from Hickman to Highway 151
Crews will be replacing a water valve on North Rollins Street on July 12. The new material is to be disinfected and flushed for the next two days, with the advisory scheduled to last until 11:00 a.m. on July 14.
The city advised on Facebook for anyone in the affected areas, especially those with small children or compromised immune systems, to follow these precautions:
- Boil water for three minutes before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth.
- Disinfect dishes by submerging them for at least one minute in clean tap water that has one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Throw out ice cubes made after 9:30 a.m. on July 12 and remake with boiled water.
- Generally, it is not necessary to boil water that is used for hand washing or bathing.
- Supervise children while bathing so that they don't drink the water.
- People with cuts or severe rashes may want to talk to their doctors.
- Let water cool before drinking.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parsons hosted a working dinner with some of Missouri's most important agricultural leaders late Wednesday night.... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
in
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
in
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
in