Parts of Centralia under boil water advisory

CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The advisory is not city-wide and does not affect any other water systems.

The affected areas are:

North Rollins Street from Highway 22 to Wigham Street

All of Wigham Street

The 700 block of North Allen to Green Gables

All of Green Gables

Fairgrounds from Hickman to Highway 151

Crews will be replacing a water valve on North Rollins Street on July 12. The new material is to be disinfected and flushed for the next two days, with the advisory scheduled to last until 11:00 a.m. on July 14.

The city advised on Facebook for anyone in the affected areas, especially those with small children or compromised immune systems, to follow these precautions: