Parts of MKT trail closed due to flooding

COLUMBIA - The MKT Trail access at Jay Dix Station is closed due to flooding.

Parks and Recreation Director, Mike Griggs, said flooding isn't rare for this part of the trail.

"It has flooded before, usually it is a quick flood. The water rises and then it hopefully goes away quickly, as long as you don't get much more rain," said Griggs.

He said the flooding has created a lake near the entrance of the trail.

"The water is backed up because it can't flow to the Missouri river because it's so full and so it backs up at Perche [Creek]. The Hinkson [Creek] can't flow into Perche and so therefore it backs up. And that's what we all really got, all this water with really no where to run. So it's more like a lake in certain areas," Griggs said.

He said the city doesn't have to worry about damage. The most they will have fix is mud and sand build up and clean up trash.