Passenger fatally struck in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was struck and killed after he got out of a vehicle stopped along a Kansas City area highway.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the victim asked an Uber driver to pull over along Interstate 435 early Saturday because he was feeling sick.

Police say the driver stopped on the highway shoulder and the passenger got out. As the man vomited, a car left the roadway and struck the victim and the vehicle he had been in.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Police say the drivers of both cars suffered non-life threatening injuries.