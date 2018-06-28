Passenger traffic rises at Lambert Airport

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Passenger traffic is on the rise at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

Airport officials said nearly 2.8 million passengers were served in the first three months of 2015, up 2 percent over the same period a year ago. Departures increased 1.5 percent and cargo flight activity rose 9.5 percent.

Ten airlines fly in and out of Lambert, serving 64 non-stop destinations.