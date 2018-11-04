Passerby Finds Body in Fulton

FULTON - Police say a passerby found the body of a man in downtown Fulton Thursday morning. The man's identity is being withheld until the family is notified. Police say the body was discovered around 101 East 10th Street in brush.

City crews cut back small trees and bushes to access the body. Police do not suspect foul play, but are still investigating the incident.



