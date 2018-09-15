Passerby Rescues Woman from Ditch

KELSO (AP) - A southeast Missouri man spies steam rising from a ditch just before sundown, leading him and a friend to rescue a 70-year-old woman whose car had crashed. Ken LeGrand says if he'd been driving near Kelso just a few minutes later, he probably wouldn't have spotted anything Sunday evening. But the puff of steam caught his eye. He called 911 and then a friend, Jeff Miller. The two men smashed a window with a crowbar and pulled 70-year-old Bonnie Crawford of Scott City from her Buick. The car was wedged in the ditch, driver's side down. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment. The Missouri Highway Patrol listed her injuries as moderate.