Pastor Accused of Years Of Abuse

WASHBURN (AP) - Authorities have accused a rural Ozarks church pastor and members of his family of sexually abusing young girls, sometimes as part of a religious ritual. McDonald County prosecutors last week charged the Reverend Raymond Lambert; his wife, Patty Lambert; and her brothers, Paul and Tom Epling, of child molestation and sodomy. Raymond Lambert is pastor of Grand Valley Independent Baptist Church. Court documents say the 51-year-old Lambert and his 49-year-old wife repeatedly had sex with underage girls over a ten-year span until 2005. The pastor allegedly told them that he was "preparing your body for service to God." Lambert's church is located on a 100-acre compound owned by the Epling brothers. They're also charged with having sex with children more than 20 years ago.