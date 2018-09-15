Pastor Facing Four Charges for Assault

LADDONIA - The pastor of Laddonia Christian Church faced charges Friday for first degree assault of a law enforcement officer, along with three others, following an altercation at the church Thursday night. Medical personnel said they arrived at the church that night to find pastor Ryan Finley Price pacing outside and holding a semi-automatic handgun. Officials claimed they found church member and law enforcement officer Noel Scott face down on the ground with serious neck and head injuries.

Medical teams flew Scott to University Hospital to treat his injuries. As of Friday, he is still checked in at the hospital. Officials said they believe Finley hit Scott repeatedly with a hard blunt object. Scott told a detective the pastor warned him that if he moved, he would kill him.



Rumors circulated that the pastor took members of the congregation hostage, but in reality, police at this point believe the church was empty. Choir practice was to begin the night of the arrest, but members had not yet arrived.

Price's other charged include armed criminal action, felonious restraint and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A judge set Price's cash only bond at $250,000.

This isn't Price's first run-in with the law. He was convicted in 1976 for felony marijuana possession in North Carolina.

There is no arraignment date set yet.