Pat Okker named interim dean of MU College of Arts and Science

COLUMBIA - Pat Okker has been named interim dean of the College of Arts and Science by University of Missouri Provost Garnett Stokes. Okker is currently a senior associate provost for the university.

Dean Okker joined the University of Missouri in 1990 as an assistant professor. Okker was promoted to professor in 2004, then served as the chair of the English department until 2011 and has worked in the provost's office since then.

Dean Okker has won several awards including the William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence and the Faculty–Alumni Award.

Dean Okker has chosen A. Cooper Drury as a new associate dean of A&S.

Drury serves as chair of the Department of Political Science. In an email to A&S faculty and staff, Stokes called Drury’s record of research and teaching, his administrative success as chair of political science, his contributions to the formation of the Kinder Institute and his leadership experience with Faculty Council “tremendous assets.”

Okker will begin her new duties August 1. Associate Dean Theodore Tarkow will serve as acting dean through July 31.

Stokes said the national search for a permanent dean will begin early in the fall semester.