Pathologist Testifies in Missouri Murder Trial

ROLLA (AP) - The forensic pathologist who performed an autopsy on a slain southwest Missouri girl says the 9-year-old sustained a "very painful" laceration during a violent rape.



Dr. Mark Norton testified Monday in the capital murder trial of 37-year-old Christopher Collings, who's accused in the November 2007 kidnap, rape and strangulation of Rowan Ford. Prosecutors on Saturday played Collings' videotaped confession for the jury.



KOLR-TV reports other testimony Monday focused on the science of collecting and analyzing fibers, DNA evidence and other evidence.



Rowan was kidnapped from her home in Newton County, allegedly killed in Barry County home and dumped in a cave in McDonald County.



Collings was a friend of Rowan's stepfather, David Spears, who awaits trial on charges of rape and murder.



Collings is being tried in Phelps County.