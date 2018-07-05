Pathways Kicks off Suicide Prevention Awareness

JEFFERSON CITY- According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, someone in the U.S. dies from suicide about every 14 minutes. More than 38,000 suicides were reported in the U.S. in 2010. Suicide is also the tenth leading cause of death in the country.

Although suicide rates have been declining in recent years, it remains a problem. Several organizations are teaming up in an effort to further decrease that number.

Today, Pathways Community Health is one of several kicking off the seventy-five days of awareness with a web seminar. The seminar is taking place in Chicago, but local Pathways will be showing the talk.

The event begins at 9am this morning and runs until 11 at Pathways in Clinton, Jefferson City and Camdenton.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. To know more information about the webcast and suicide prevention go to www.SAMSHA.gov.