Patient arrested in St. Louis hospital ambulance theft
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a patient stole an ambulance from a St. Louis hospital.
KSDK-TV reports emergency crews transported a 48-year-old man to Saint Louis University Hospital around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, after they found him in the street.
Police say that the man then left the emergency room while being treated and drove off in the ambulance, which had been parked outside.
The ambulance was later found and the suspect taken into custody.
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com
