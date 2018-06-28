Patient charged with rape report at state hospital

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A patient at a state hospital for the mentally ill has been charged with raping a staff member.

Forty-two-year-old Aaron C. Goodman, of Hartford, was charged Friday in Miami County with rape. He was jailed Friday on $250,000 bond. The prosecutor's office said Goodman didn't yet have an attorney.

Police said in a news release earlier Friday that a patient was arrested Tuesday night after police were sent to the Osawatomie State Hospital. Police said it was reported that a 21-year-old staff member was sexually assaulted and raped after she was summoned to the patient's room to assist him.

Police said another patient heard the struggle and stopped the attack. The staff member was taken to a hospital and released later that night.