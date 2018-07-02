Patient Dies in Scalding Water

The state confirmed that the man died last week, six days after suffering severe burns from a bath at Northwest Habilitation Center in suburban St. Louis. The patient's identity was not released. An initial investigation points to staff neglect and a problem with the water system's temperature control function. A state spokesman says personnel action is being taken against more than one person. Northwest Habilitation Center is part of the three-campus St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Centers.